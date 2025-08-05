Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Charles Liang - Founder, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
David E. Weigand - Senior VP, CFO, Company Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Michael Thomas Staiger - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development
Conference Call Participants
Ananda Prosad Baruah - Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division
Jonathan E. Tanwanteng - CJS Securities, Inc.
Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Nehal Sushil Chokshi - Maxim Group LLC, Research Division
Ruplu Bhattacharya - BofA Securities, Research Division
Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Simon Matthew Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Vijay Raghavan Rakesh - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Cameron and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI U.S. Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year '25 Business Update Call.
With us today are Charles Liang, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Weigand, CFO; and Michael Staiger, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. [Operator Instructions].
Michael Thomas Staiger
Good afternoon, and thank you for attending Super Micro's call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025, which ended June 30, 2025. With me today are Charles Liang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and David Weigand, Chief Financial Officer.
By now, you should have received a copy of the press release from the company that was distributed at the close of regular trading and is available on the company's website. As a reminder, during today's call, the company will refer to a presentation is available to participants in the Investor Relations section of the company's website under Events and
