Celestica Q2: Trim It Now Or Forever Hold Your Peace
Summary
- Celestica stock is not cheap, but management is operating with undeniable excellence. I expect a near-term price reversion, leading to a Hold rating, despite a 15-20% 16-month return trajectory.
- The company is delivering exceptional ROIC expansion (up from 26.6% year-over-year to 35.5%). Free cash flow growth is also exceptional, allowing for substantial share buybacks to reward investors.
- The core risks include a lack of full customer diversification at this stage, and no deep product moat for customer lock-in.
