Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Jean X. Hu - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer
Lisa T. Su - Chair, President & CEO
Matthew D. Ramsay - Vice President of Financial Strategy & Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Benjamin Alexander Reitzes - Melius Research LLC
Christopher James Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Joseph Lawrence Moore - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Joshua Louis Buchalter - TD Cowen, Research Division
Ross Clark Seymore - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Timothy Michael Arcuri - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the AMD Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. And it is now my pleasure to introduce to you, Matthew Ramsay, VP of Investor Relations and Financial Strategy. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.
Matthew D. Ramsay
Thank you, and welcome to AMD's 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. By now, you should have had the opportunity to review a copy of our earnings press release and the accompanying slides. If you have not had the chance to review these materials, they can be found on the Investor Relations page of amd.com.
We will refer primarily to non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. The full non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations are available in today's press release and slides posted on our website.
Participants in today's conference call are Dr. Lisa Su, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Jean Hu, our Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. This is a live call and will be replayed via webcast on our website.
- Read more current AMD analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts