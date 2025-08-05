Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account returned 3.20% (gross) and the Russell Midcap® Value Index returned 5.35%.
  • Stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector detracted from relative performance, while stock selection in the consumer staples sector contributed.
  • We remain confident in our disciplined value investment approach even as we see potential sources of market volatility.

At a glance

Performance

The Portfolio returned 3.20% (gross) and the Russell Midcap® Value Index returned 5.35%.

Contributors/detractors

Stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector detracted from relative performance, while stock selection in the consumer staples sector contributed.

