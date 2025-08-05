Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Cosmin Pitigoi - Chief Financial Officer

Masha Kahn - Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael Massaro - CEO & Director

Robert Orgel - President & COO

Conference Call Participants

Cristopher David Kennedy - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Daniel Rock Perlin - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Jeffrey Brian Cantwell - Seaport Research Partners

John Kimbrough Davis - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Michael Nicholas Infante - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Timothy Edward Chiodo - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Flywire Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. Now it's my pleasure to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Masha Kahn. Please proceed.

Masha Kahn

Thank you, and good afternoon. With us on today's call are Mike Massaro, Chief Executive Officer; Rob Orgel, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Cosmin Pitigoi, Chief Financial Officer. Our second quarter 2025 earnings press release, supplemental presentation and when filed Form 10-Q can be found at ir.flywire.com. During the call, we'll be discussing certain forward-looking information. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. We'll also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for more information on the risks regarding these forward-looking statements that could cause actual results to differ materially and the required disclosures and reconciliations related to non-GAAP financial measures.

This call is being webcast live and will be available for replay on our website. I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Massaro.

Michael Massaro

Thank you, Masha. As