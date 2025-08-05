Tanger Inc. (SKT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ashley Curtis - Assistant Vice President of Investor Relations

Doug M. McDonald - Senior VP, Treasurer & Investments

Justin C. Stein - Executive Vice President of Leasing

Michael Jason Bilerman - Executive VP, CFO & Chief Investment Officer

Stephen J. Yalof - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Craig Allen Mailman - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Floris Gerbrand Hendrik Van Dijkum - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division

Greg Michael McGinniss - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Hongliang Zhang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Jeffrey Alan Spector - BofA Securities, Research Division

Michael Anderson Griffin - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Omotayo Tejumade Okusanya - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Richard Allen Hightower - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Todd Michael Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Vince James Tibone - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Ashley Curtis

Good morning. I'm Ashley Curtis, Assistant Vice President of Investor Relations, and I would like to welcome you to Tanger Inc.'s Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Yesterday evening, we issued our earnings release as well as our supplemental information package and investor presentation. This information is available on our IR website, investors.tanger.com.

Please note, this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. We direct you to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

During the call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included