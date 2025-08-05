Golub BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) has just released the earnings report for fiscal Q3 2025 (calendar Q2 2025) - as usual, there are some positives and negatives. In the light of new data available, I decided to revise my outlook for GBDC - my previous coverages
Golub Capital BDC: I'm Not Buying Anymore
Summary
- I am downgrading Golub Capital BDC to 'hold' due to declining net investment income and the risk of a potential dividend cut.
- While Q3 2025 earnings beat expectations, income barely covers the dividend, and further rate cuts could pressure payouts and stock price.
- Positives include low non-accruals and improved internal performance ratings, suggesting better credit quality and future deal flow opportunities.
- Given mixed results and portfolio weighting, I will hold my position and reinvest dividends elsewhere until there is more clarity on income and dividends.
