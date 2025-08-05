Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Oliver Liang as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
lululemon: Stretching Without Breaking A Thread
Summary
- lululemon's elite margins, strong brand loyalty, and global growth potential make it a standout in athleisure, now trading at just 13x P/E.
- Despite recent sentiment-driven selloff and margin concerns, fundamentals remain robust, with international expansion, especially in China, offering a long runway.
- lululemon's direct-to-consumer model, best-in-class retail efficiency, and product quality differentiate it from competitors like Nike, Alo, and Vuori.
- While fashion is inherently risky and trends shift quickly, the current valuation reflects these risks, presenting a compelling risk-reward for patient investors.
