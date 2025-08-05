Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Cantor - Senior Director of Investor Relations

William M. Clancy - Executive VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary

Ziv Shoshani - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

John Edward Franzreb - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Michael Joshua Nichols - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the VPG Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Ezra, and I will be your coordinator today. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand you over to our host, Steve Cantor, Senior Director of Investor Relations, to begin. Please go ahead.

Steven Cantor

Thank you, Ezra, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to VPG's 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Call. Our Q2 press release and slides have been posted on our website at vpgsensors.com. An audio recording of today's call will be available on the Internet for a limited time and also can be accessed on our website.

Today's remarks are governed by the safe harbor provisions of the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Our actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks associated with VPG's operations, we encourage you to refer to our SEC filings, especially the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our other recent SEC filings. On the call today are Ziv Shoshani, CEO and President; and Bill Clancy, CFO.

And now I'll turn the call to Ziv for some prepared remarks. Please refer to Slide 3 of the quarterly presentation. Ziv?

Ziv Shoshani

Thank you, Steve. I will begin with some commentary on our results and trends for the second quarter. Bill will then provide financial details about the quarter and our outlook for the third quarter of 2025.