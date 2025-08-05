RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RTLLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:RTLLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jorg Walter - CFO & Member of Executive Board

Nicole Engelhardt - Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer

Stefan Arnold - Head of Investor Relations

Nicole Engelhardt

My dear ladies and gentlemen, I'm delighted that you've joined today's call, and I would like to extend a warm welcome to all of you. My name is Nicole Engelhardt, and I'm joined today by my colleagues, Ulrich; Laura Deininger; Stefan Arnold; and of course, our CFO, Jorg Walter. Peter Stadelmann, our CEO, is currently on a well-deserved vacation, but sends his best regards.

Stefan Arnold

Thank you very much, Nicole. And also welcome from my side. So my dear ladies and gentlemen, as always, we want to start with some insight into highlights of the past quarter. And today, we are indeed very proud to present you now for the first time, the results of our long-lasting resource efficiency study performed together with Weihenstephan-Triesdorf University and the AXA Insurance canteen in Cologne in Germany.