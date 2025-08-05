SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

George A. Cardoza - Executive VP & CFO

Jurgi Camblong - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Kellen Sanger - Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

Ross Jordan Muken - President

Conference Call Participants

Conor Noel McNamara - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Daniel Gregory Brennan - TD Cowen, Research Division

Subhalaxmi T. Nambi - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Vidyun Bais - BTIG, LLC, Research Division

William Bishop Bonello - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good morning. My name is Danny, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SOPHiA GENETICS Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kellen Sanger, SOPHiA GENETICS Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. You may begin.

Kellen Sanger

Welcome to the SOPHiA GENETICS Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Dr. Jurgi Camblong, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Ross Muken, our Company President; and George Cardoza, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause results to differ appears in the press release issued by SOPHiA GENETICS today and in the documents and reports filed by SOPHiA GENETICS from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.