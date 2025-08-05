Arteris, Inc. (AIP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Karel Charles Janac - Chairman, CEO & President

Nicholas Bryan Hawkins - VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Auguste Philip Richard - Northland Capital Markets, Research Division

Joshua Louis Buchalter - TD Cowen, Research Division

Kevin Garrigan - Rosenblatt Securities Inc., Research Division

Erica L. Mannion - Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Arteris Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Please note that this call is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. All material contained in the webcast is sole property and copyright of Arteris, Inc. with all rights reserved.

For opening remarks and introductions, I will now turn the call over to Erica Mannion of Sapphire Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Erica L. Mannion

Thank you, and good afternoon. With me today from Arteris are Charlie Janac, Chief Executive Officer; and Nick Hawkins, Chief Financial Officer. Charlie will begin with a brief review of the business results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Nick will review the financial results for the second quarter, followed by the company's outlook for the third quarter and the full year of 2025. We will then open the call for questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional information regarding these risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ, appear in the press release Arteris issued today and in the documents