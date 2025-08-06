Entergy: Why I Am Buying After Updated Demand Outlook Into 2026

Aug. 06, 2025 1:02 AM ETEntergy Corporation (ETR) StockETR
Stella Mwende
2.01K Followers

Summary

  • I am upgrading Entergy to a buy due to its robust capital plan and strong 2027-2028 demand outlook, supporting a positive valuation.
  • Entergy's expanded $40B capital plan, major data center projects, and green energy investments are set to drive industrial volume and revenue growth.
  • Valuation analysis shows ETR is undervalued by 35.66% versus peers, with EPS expected to grow at a CAGR above 8% through 2028.
  • Key risks remain high operating expenses, but successful capital plan execution and rising energy demand support my bullish outlook.

Entergy headquarters in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Shares of utility company Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) have risen 59.94% since my last article on the company in May 2024, and the stock is currently up 63.22% (YoY). The company recently announced robust Q2 2025 earnings with total revenues

This article was written by

Stella Mwende
2.01K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News