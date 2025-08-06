Entergy: Why I Am Buying After Updated Demand Outlook Into 2026
Summary
- I am upgrading Entergy to a buy due to its robust capital plan and strong 2027-2028 demand outlook, supporting a positive valuation.
- Entergy's expanded $40B capital plan, major data center projects, and green energy investments are set to drive industrial volume and revenue growth.
- Valuation analysis shows ETR is undervalued by 35.66% versus peers, with EPS expected to grow at a CAGR above 8% through 2028.
- Key risks remain high operating expenses, but successful capital plan execution and rising energy demand support my bullish outlook.
