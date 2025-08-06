Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jake Himelstein - President of Branded Products

Michael L. Benstock - Chairman, President & CEO

Michael W. Koempel - CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Assistant Secretary

Conference Call Participants

David P. Marsh - Singular Research, LLC

James Philip Sidoti - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Keegan Tierney Cox - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Kevin Mark Steinke - Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Superior Group of Companies Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. With us today are Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Koempel, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. This call may contain forward-looking statements regarding the company's plans, initiatives and strategies and the anticipated financial performance of the company, including, but not limited to, sales and profitability. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. Words such as expect, believe, anticipate, think, outlook, hope and variations of such words and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties are further disclosed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward- looking statements. The company does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements, except required by law.

And now I'll turn the