Unisys: A High-Risk Turnaround At A Fire-Sale Price

Aug. 06, 2025 1:36 AM ETUnisys Corporation (UIS) StockUIS
Quality Contrarian Value
265 Followers

Summary

  • Unisys is undergoing a turnaround by reducing pension liabilities and focusing on high-margin proprietary products, including AI-enabled IT services.
  • Raised 2025 guidance for ClearPath Forward and improved balance sheet position support a positive outlook and free cash flow improvement.
  • AI-driven automation and subscription models are expanding margins, with management targeting 8-9% non-GAAP operating margins and $110M FCF in 2025.
  • Despite execution risks, current valuation is extremely low, and any positive developments could trigger a significant re-rating and multi-bagger potential.

Business Computing Solution, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Data, Technology, Digital Transformation

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) is undertaking a major turnaround by cutting its pension liabilities overhang, refocusing on higher-margin infrastructure services, and infusing AI into its IT delivery services. As an investor, I focus on multi-bagger opportunities to both

This article was written by

Quality Contrarian Value
265 Followers
I am currently working as an investment analyst at a family office. My specialty is identifying high-quality and/or severely mispriced investment ideas. I believe that a great investment idea would "jump" at you intuitively and it comes in buying great companies at great prices. If you like my investment ideas, please do give me a follow!In my free time, I like to read books to educate myself and watch shows on Netflix.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News