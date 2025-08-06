Golub Capital: Dividend Cut Thesis Has Strengthened After Q3 Report
Summary
- GBDC's dividend is at risk due to minimal surplus net investment income and limited prospects for earnings growth as spreads compress and rates may fall.
- Despite stable NII per share and a Q3 earnings beat, NAV per share declined for the fifth consecutive quarter, signaling portfolio weakness and unrealized losses.
- Share buybacks at a slight discount offer only temporary benefit, while increased leverage leaves little room for further balance sheet-driven growth.
- Declining yields on new investments, looming higher interest costs, and likely rate cuts suggest further NII pressure and reinforce my conservative outlook on GBDC.
