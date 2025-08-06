At the recent July Federal Open Market Committee, or "FOMC," meeting, Jerome Powell announced that the Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates where they are, in spite of the fact that President Trump and many others were pushing for
2 Strong Buy Dividend Stocks For A Potential Rate Cut In September
Summary
- The Fed's likely rate cuts, spurred by weak jobs data, create a favorable environment for dividend stocks poised to benefit from lower interest rates.
- Whirlpool is deeply undervalued, with pent-up appliance demand likely to surge as mortgage rates fall and the housing market thaws.
- One Liberty Properties offers an 8% yield, high insider ownership, and strong dividend coverage, making it compelling if rates decline.
- Both stocks trade near lows, offering significant upside potential as rate cuts approach; I am accumulating shares on any weakness.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WHR, OLP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.