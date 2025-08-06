Janus Henderson Opportunistic Alpha Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary

Janus Henderson Investors
Summary

  • The Portfolio returned 12.38% (gross) and the S&P 500® Index returned 10.94%.
  • Stock selection within the technology and industrials sectors helped drive positive relative performance.
  • Conversely, healthcare selection and an overweight position detracted from relative performance.
  • Our portfolio provides diversified equity exposure distinct from the broader market. We maintain broad exposure across segments, sizes, and styles, avoiding reliance on any single theme.

At a glance

Performance

The Portfolio returned 12.38% (gross) and the S&P 500® Index returned 10.94%.

Contributors/detractors

Stock selection in the industrials and information technology sectors contributed to relative performance, while stock selection and an overweight in healthcare detracted.

Janus Henderson Investors
