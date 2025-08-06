How TSMC's 2nm Roadmap Is Redefining Compute Power
Summary
- Taiwan Semiconductor's 2nm process will enter volume production in 2025, with early tape-outs already exceeding 3nm and 5nm combined.
- Advanced nodes (5nm and 3nm) drove 60% of wafer revenue in Q2 2025, up from 42% a year earlier.
- About 30% of future 2nm+ production will occur offshore across Japan, the U.S., and Germany to meet export-compliant AI demand.
- CoWoS packaging capacity is set to grow from 13,000 to 110,000 wafers/month by 2026, but demand still outpaces supply.
- Despite a forward P/E of 24x, TSMC trades at a PEG of 1.11, 38% below sector, highlighting undervaluation amid durable growth.
