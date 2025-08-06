Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF) Q1 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCPK:MHVYF) Q1 FY2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Hiroshi Nishio - Senior VP, CFO & Representative Director

Hiroshi Nishio

Hello, everyone. I am Nishio. I'm the CFO. Thank you so much for participating today. So today, I will speak about our Q1 FY 2025 financial results and FY 2025 earnings forecast, followed by some supplemental information about U.S. tariffs. The materials have been released in advance of today's briefing, so I will limit an explanation of each time while focusing on the main points and supplemental information.

First, look at Slide 4. I'd like to provide an overview of our financial results. Please refer to the slide, which outlines our financial results in terms of our main KPIs. Order intake was JPY 1,768.6 billion with orders increasing in Energy Systems and Plants & Infrastructure Systems. Overall volume decreased slightly due to a decline in Defense & Space, which booked several large orders in Q1 FY 2024, but continue to maintain a high level. Although not shown on Slide 4, order backlog was JPY 10.7729 trillion, an increase of about JPY 500 billion from the end of FY 2024.

Revenue increased by 7% to JPY 1,193.6 billion. This was a record high for our first quarter. Business profit reached the JPY 100 billion mark. This was a 25% increase year-over-year and also a record high for a first quarter. Net income increased by 10% year- over-year to JPY 68.2 billion. Although this is small compared to the growth in business income, we recorded a foreign exchange gain of approximately JPY 20 billion in Q1 FY 2024 when the yen depreciated significantly. The low growth rate was due to this. Net income also reached a record high.

Next, let us go to Slide