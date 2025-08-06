Century Communities: Even Though Things Might Get Worse, This Long-Term Play Makes Sense

Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Century Communities faces declining deliveries, backlogs, and profits due to weak housing market conditions and higher costs but remains fundamentally undervalued.
  • Despite deteriorating fundamentals, CCS shares are still attractively priced on an absolute basis, though relatively expensive compared to peers.
  • Short-term headwinds persist from high rates, tariffs, and economic uncertainty, but a long-term housing shortage supports eventual demand recovery.
  • For long-term investors, I maintain a soft 'Buy' rating on CCS, though it's not my top pick in the homebuilder sector.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Suburban home at sunset with lawn and garden visible

Tony Anderson

Around three months ago, one homebuilder that I decided to check in on again was Century Communities (NYSE:CCS). With a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, it is certainly not an industry giant. In fact, it likely flies under the

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones
34.86K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOV, HOVNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CCS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News