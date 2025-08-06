Amphenol: Buying More CommScope Assets On The Cheap

Aug. 06, 2025 3:00 AM ETAmphenol Corporation (APH) StockCOMM, APH
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amphenol's operating momentum is exceptional, driven by strong organic growth and strategic M&A, with recent deals taking place at relative attractive multiples.
  • The latest $10.5B CommScope acquisition expands Amphenol's datacom presence and is highly accretive, leveraging a valuation gap between buyer and target.
  • Shares have surged on robust results and deal enthusiasm, but current valuations—over 6x sales and 35x earnings—appear stretched after recent gains.
  • While I applaud management's execution and growth, I am cautious about chasing the stock at these elevated momentum-driven prices.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Real estate agent and customers shaking hands together celebrating finished contract after about home insurance and investment loan, handshake and successful deal

Pattanaphong Khuankaew

In July of last year, I concluded that Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was pursuing more and solid deals. After announcing the acquisition of CIT at the start of the year, Amphenol announced another interesting transaction, both taking place at substantial (relative) discounts.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.98K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News