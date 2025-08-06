Yokogawa Electric Corporation (YOKEF) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (OTCPK:YOKEF) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michiko Nakajima - Executive Officer, GM of Accounting and Finance Division & Treasury Headquarters & Director

Conference Call Participants

Boqiong Wang - Unidentified Company

Hirosuke Tai - Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division

Okazaki - Unidentified Company

Ryo Harada - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Takahiro Inoue - Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc., Research Division

Takeshi Tanaka - Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division

Tsubasa Sasaki - Unidentified Company

Operator

We will now begin the financial results briefing for Q1 of the fiscal year ending March 2026. Thank you very much for taking time to join us today.

I would now like to introduce today's attendees. Nakajima, Director, Vice President & Executive Officer, Head of Accounting & Treasury Headquarters is present today as a speaker.

First, Nakajima will provide an overview of the financial results for Q1 of the fiscal year ending March 2026. Questions and answers will be accepted in batches after Nakajima's explanation.

The entire meeting is expected to last approximately 1 hour. The presentation materials are also available on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Yokogawa Electric's website.

We will now begin our presentation.

Michiko Nakajima

I am Nakajima, Vice President & Executive Officer, Head of Accounting & Treasury Headquarters. Thank you for joining us today.

I will now explain according to the materials at hand. It is shown on page four of the key documents of this financial statement. Details are explained on the following pages.

Let’s start with a summary of our results on page five.

Orders received totaled JPY149.1 billion, an increase of JPY1.6 billion, or 1%, excluding the effect of exchange rates. Excluding the effect of exchange rates, sales increased significantly by JPY9.2 billion, or 7.1%, to JPY130.2 billion.