We're in the thick of the Q2 earnings season, and we're finally getting to see the impacts that tariffs and the challenged macroeconomy are having on actual business results: and in many cases, the results aren't as pretty as the highflying stock market
Snap: American Users' Lack Of Interest Is A Major Problem
Summary
- I reiterate my sell rating on Snap due to worsening North American user trends and intensifying competition from better-resourced rivals like Meta.
- Snap’s Q2 results showcased decelerating revenue growth, declining U.S. users, and rising infrastructure costs that are eroding gross margins and profitability.
- Snap lacks the resources to compete in the AI arms race with the likes of Meta. Its investments into headcount anyway are driving a reduction in adjusted EBITDA.
- Snap’s international user growth is offset by weak monetization, as Rest of World users generate a fraction of North American revenue and face tepid ad demand.
