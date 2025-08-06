Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chad M. Robins - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman

Karina Calzadilla - Vice President of Investor Relations

Kyle Piskel - VP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer

Susan Bobulsky - Chief Commercial Officer of MRD

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Frederick Brackmann - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Daniel Gregory Brennan - TD Cowen, Research Division

David Michael Westenberg - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Mark Anthony Massaro - BTIG, LLC, Research Division

Sebastian L. Sandler - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Yuko Oku - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A. Please go ahead.

Karina Calzadilla

Thank you, Shannon, and good afternoon, everyone. I would like to welcome you to Adaptive Biotechnologies Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release reporting Adaptive financial results for the second quarter of '25. The press release is available at www.adaptivebiotech.com. We are conducting a live webcast of this call and will be referencing to a slide presentation that has been posted to the Investors section of our corporate website.

During the call today, management will make projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company.