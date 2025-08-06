Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Chad M. Robins - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman
Karina Calzadilla - Vice President of Investor Relations
Kyle Piskel - VP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Susan Bobulsky - Chief Commercial Officer of MRD
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Frederick Brackmann - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Daniel Gregory Brennan - TD Cowen, Research Division
David Michael Westenberg - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Mark Anthony Massaro - BTIG, LLC, Research Division
Sebastian L. Sandler - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Yuko Oku - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Adaptive Biotechnologies Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A. Please go ahead.
Karina Calzadilla
Thank you, Shannon, and good afternoon, everyone. I would like to welcome you to Adaptive Biotechnologies Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release reporting Adaptive financial results for the second quarter of '25. The press release is available at www.adaptivebiotech.com. We are conducting a live webcast of this call and will be referencing to a slide presentation that has been posted to the Investors section of our corporate website.
During the call today, management will make projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company. These statements reflect management's perspective of the business as of today. Actual results may differ materially from today's forward-looking statements, depending on a number of factors, which are set forth in our public filings
- Read more current ADPT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts