Dhierin Bechai
Summary

  • TransDigm's Q3 results missed expectations due to slow Boeing and Airbus production, but aftermarket and defense sales remain strong.
  • Despite a downward revision in revenue guidance, EBITDA and EPS guidance were raised, reflecting margin expansion and operational resilience.
  • The recent stock pullback offers a compelling entry point, with projected 10.2% EBITDA and 12.1% free cash flow growth through 2027.
  • I maintain my 'Buy' rating, raising my price target to $1,687, as current challenges are seen as temporary and upside potential remains significant.
TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) stock dropped 12% following its Q3 earnings release but remains up 13.3% since my previous report, more than double the S&P 500's 6.5% gain validating my Buy rating. The stock had already met and exceeded my

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
20.69K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

