Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Brendan P. Teehan - Chief Commercial Officer
Frank D. Lee - CEO & Director
Shawn M. Cross - Chief Financial Officer
Susan Mesco - Head of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Denis Reznik - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Douglas Miehm - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Hardik K. Parikh - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
John Gionco - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Leszek Sulewski - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Pacira Biosciences Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call.
[Operator Instructions]
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Susan Mesco, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Susan Mesco
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss our Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results. Joining me are Frank Lee, Chief Executive Officer; Brendan Teehan, Chief Commercial Officer; and Shawn Cross, Chief Financial Officer. Tony Malloy, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer is also here for today's question-and-answer session.
Before we begin, let me remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of federal securities laws. Such statements represent our judgment as of today and may involve risks and uncertainties. This may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. For information concerning risk factors that could affect the company, please refer to our filings with the SEC. These are available from the SEC or the Pacira website.
Lastly, as a reminder, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. A description of these metrics, along with our reconciliation to GAAP, can be found
- Read more current PCRX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts