Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Ryan Glenn - Chief Financial Officer
Steven R. Beauchamp - Executive Chairman of the Board
Toby J. Williams - President, CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Aleksandr J. Zukin - Wolfe Research, LLC
Daniel William Jester - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Dominique Calampiano Manansala - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
George Michael Kurosawa - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Jacob Roberge - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Jared Marshall Levine - TD Cowen, Research Division
Jason Vincent Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Johnathan M. McCary - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Kincaid LaCorte - Unidentified Company
Mark Steven Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Scott Randolph Berg - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Sitikantha Panigrahi - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Zachary G. Gunn - Unidentified Company
Financial Technology Partners LP - Unidentified Company
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Paylocity Holding Corporation Fourth Quarter 2025 Fiscal Year Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ryan Glenn, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Ryan Glenn
Good afternoon, and welcome to Paylocity's earnings results call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year '25, which ended on June 30, 2025. I'm Ryan Glenn, Chief Financial Officer. And joining me on the call today are Steve Beauchamp, Executive Chairman; and Toby Williams, President and CEO of Paylocity.
Today, we will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed. A webcast replay of this call will
- Read more current PCTY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts