Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is a company engaged in the maritime transportation of petroleum and crude oil-derived fossil fuels. It currently maintains a fleet of 99 tankers, of which 38 are in the LR2 segment, 47 in the MR segment, and 14
Scorpio Tankers: A Major Deleveraging Process And Good Prospects
Summary
- With 99 vessels and an average age of 9.1 years, Scorpio maintains one of the youngest fleets among its peers, giving it a significant comparative advantage.
- Scorpio's Q2 2025 results show good revenue growth and operational strength compared to previous quarters, supporting a positive outlook.
- The company currently shows EV/EBITDA and P/CF ratios when annualized results of around 5.17x and 4.33x respectively.
- Scorpio has undergone a deleveraging process over the last year that has brought its debt stock from a value of over $3 billion to under $1 billion. This allows it.
