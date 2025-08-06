Global government debt market yields mainly saw increases across the board in July, particularly those for the Japanese 10-year benchmark bond, which reached a 17-year high during the month before closing six basis points higher than in June at 1.55%.
Tradeweb Government Bond Update - July 2025
Summary
- The Australian 10-year benchmark bond yield dropped by almost five basis points to 4.21% at month-end.
- Across the English Channel, the UK 10-year Gilt yield increased by seven basis points to 4.57%.
