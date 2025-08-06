U.S. Bank Stocks Tread Water In July

Aug. 06, 2025 3:20 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , ,
Markit
3.43K Followers

Summary

  • Investors shrugged off mostly positive second quarter earnings reports in the US bank space.
  • On the plus side, Dallas-based Veritex Holdings Inc. announced a sale to Huntington Bancshares Inc. on July 14, closing out July with a 21.5% gain.
  • In contrast, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. recorded the worst monthly return in the analysis at a negative 20.4%.

USA flag and American dollars. American flag blowing in the wind and 100 dollars banknotes in the background

MarianVejcik

Investors shrugged off mostly positive second quarter earnings reports in the US bank space.

The 210 banks in an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis had a median total return in July of negative 0.1%, underperforming the S&P 500's 2.2% return. The

This article was written by

Markit
3.43K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VBTX--
Veritex Holdings, Inc.
HBAN--
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
PNFP--
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.
SNV--
Synovus Financial Corp.
FFWM--
First Foundation Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News