The True Genius Of AMD - Earnings Review
Summary
- AMD delivered strong quarterly results, with revenue up 32% despite export controls, showcasing resilience and robust demand for its products.
- In this article, I will go beyond just numbers to explain the true genius of AMD and why it's been winning lately without bogging you down in many technical details.
- The company's chiplet-based architecture and open-source ROCm 7 AI platform are key differentiators, challenging Nvidia's dominance and enabling flexible, efficient AI solutions.
- Strategic partnerships with TSMC and the sale of low-margin businesses enhance AMD's focus on high-margin, innovative core segments and manufacturing advantages.
- While AMD's long-term growth prospects are compelling, its current valuation is high; I recommend holding existing shares and accumulating slowly on pullbacks.
