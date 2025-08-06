Publicly-listed US equity real estate investment trusts closed July at a median 20.3% discount to their consensus net asset value (NAV) per share estimates, 1.2 percentage points higher than the median 19.1% discount as of June 30, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence
NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
Summary
- Publicly-listed US equity real estate investment trusts closed July at a median 20.3% discount to their consensus net asset value (NAV) per share estimates.
- The hotel REIT sector once again traded at the steepest median discount to NAV, at 35.6%.
- At 20.0%, the healthcare REIT sector traded at the largest premium to NAV at July-end, while the two datacenter REITs closed the recent month at a median 6.2% premium to NAV.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.