Janus Henderson Short Duration Flexible Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The Fund returned 1.21% and the Bloomberg 1-3 Year U.S. Government/Credit Index returned 1.27%.
  • Following an initial bout of volatility after the Liberation Day announcement, trade tensions have subsided and the probabilities and magnitude of downside scenarios for the global economy have decreased.
  • Credit spreads have tightened again to reflect the improved outlook, with valuations appearing less compelling on the surface.

At a glance

Performance

Contributors/detractors

Our overweight allocation to spread risk was the primary contributor to relative outperformance, while yield curve positioning also contributed.

Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

