Shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) have been rangebound for quite some time and it feels as if every time it gains momentum the share price ends up retracing for some reason. Over the years ENB has allocated tens
Enbridge Could Breakout To The Upside While Paying A Dividend With Decades Of Growth
Summary
- Enbridge's unique, diversified infrastructure and irreplicable moat position it to benefit from rising energy demand, especially as data center growth accelerates.
- Strong Q2 results, record EBITDA, and a robust $32 billion capital backlog support continued growth in EBITDA, EPS, DCF, and dividends.
- ENB offers a compelling 5.89% yield with a 30-year dividend growth track record, set to become even more attractive as interest rates decline.
- Despite debt and macro risks, I remain bullish: ENB is poised for capital appreciation and higher dividends, targeting $50+ in 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.