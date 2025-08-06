Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John M. Deitzer - VP & CFO

John W. Pregenzer - COO & President of Electrical

Matthew D. Kline - Vice President of Treasury & Investor Relations

William E. Waltz - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Christopher M. Dankert - Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division

David Edmund Tarantino - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Deane Michael Dray - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Justin Lars Clare - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Atkore's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Matt Kline, Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Matthew D. Kline

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm joined today by Bill Waltz, President and CEO; John Deitzer, Chief Financial Officer; and John Pregenzer, Chief Operating Officer and President of Electrical. We will take questions at the conclusion of the call.

I would like to remind everyone that during this call, we may make projections or forward-looking statements regarding future events or financial performance of the company. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings and today's press releases, which identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements.

In addition, any reference in our discussion today to EBITDA means adjusted EBITDA and any reference to EPS or adjusted EPS means