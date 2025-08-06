AMD Q2: Lower Data Center Growth Due To MI308 Export Restrictions
Summary
- I reiterate my 'buy' rating on AMD, setting a fair value target of $196 per share, driven by strong product momentum.
- Despite export restrictions impacting margins, AMD's MI350 and MI400 GPUs are poised to be major near-term growth catalysts.
- I expect 30% revenue growth for FY25 and 20% annual growth from FY26, led by data center, Client, and Gaming segments.
- Key risks include potential new US tariffs and AMD's reliance on TSMC for manufacturing, but R&D pipeline remains robust.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.