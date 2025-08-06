BP Is Acting Like An Oil Company Again (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- BP's renewed focus on oil growth, upstream project execution, and cost discipline is winning back investor confidence and driving outperformance vs. peers.
- Strategic divestments in renewables and downstream, alongside major new oil discoveries, reinforce the company's pivot back to its core oil business.
- Operational reliability and cost-cutting should help BP deliver its plan of free cash flow growth and debt reduction, maintaining a dividend yield around 6%.
- With greater clarity in strategy and delivery of results, I now upgrade BP to a Buy, seeing a clear path to value creation despite commodity price headwinds.
