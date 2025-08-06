Vista Gold Corp.'s (NYSE: VGZ ) ready-to-build flagship project Mt Todd has everything an investor in a gold development project would want: large mineral reserves, positive economics, low-risk jurisdiction, accessible local infrastructure, streamlined development pathway, expansion opportunity, exploration upside, and best of all, for the moment, the stock is trading for

I am a retail investor focused on the commodities sector in general and currently the precious metals and uranium. Long term, I believe that inflation will surprise to the upside and therefore, I want to be long sectors that would benefit from that situation. Commodities and precious metals in particular would see major upside if that were the case. Therefore, my focus has been on research into these sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VGZ:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.