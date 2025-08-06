A handful of energy infrastructure MLPs and corporations have announced second quarter earnings results. Most names are scheduled to report the week of August 4, but in the meantime, this note provides some key takeaways from midstream earnings
MLP/Midstream Earnings So Far: Gas, Dividends, OBBBA & More
Summary
- The natural gas opportunity for midstream remains robust with growing project backlogs and new project announcements.
- While oil basins are getting gassier, the Permian should be able to deliver oil production growth over the coming years. On the natural gas front, the Haynesville is poised to rebound.
- For US corporations, provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act are having a positive impact on cash taxes.
