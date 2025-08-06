Simpson Manufacturing: Deep Competitive Moat Makes It A High-Quality, Compounding Enterprise

Summary

  • Simpson Manufacturing is the clear leader in North American engineered structural connectors, with a deep competitive moat and iconic brand.
  • Our investment thesis centers on Simpson’s products being specified in building codes, creating high switching costs and a durable advantage.
  • The company benefits from secular growth drivers: ongoing housing demand, stricter building codes, and a resilient repair/remodel market.
  • Simpson’s operational excellence, strong free cash flow, and disciplined capital allocation support continued growth and shareholder value creation.

The following segment was excerpted from LRT Capital Management's June 2025 Investor Update

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) represents a category-defining enterprise and the undisputed leader in the North American market for engineered structural

