Q2 2025 Senior Loan Officer Survey Points To Resilience In CRE Debt

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve released its 2Q25 Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey yesterday, showing a slight tightening in lending standards and weaker loan demand overall.
  • Lending standards edged tighter quarter over quarter, with the average net share of banks tightening standards rising by 0.8 percentage points to 8.7%.
  • Loan demand weakened further, with the average net share reporting weaker demand falling by 5.5 percentage points to -8.7%.
  • We remain confident that open and liquid CRE debt markets can support unlevered total returns of around ±5% in 2025.

A residential apartment building from top to bottom. Commercial real estate, building. Buying, renting real estate. City apartments.

bin kontan/iStock via Getty Images

By Rich Hill, Global Head of Real Estate Research & Strategy

The Federal Reserve released its 2Q25 Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey yesterday, showing a slight tightening in lending standards and weaker loan demand overall. While

