The KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AGIX) is bridging the gap between public and private markets. Public-private hybrid ETFs combine traditional stocks and bonds with allocations to private assets that can be difficult to access. As investors
How To Unlock Private Markets With Hybrid ETFs
Summary
- The KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF is bridging the gap between public and private markets.
- Public-private hybrid ETFs combine traditional stocks and bonds with allocations to private assets that can be difficult to access.
- The key benefits of hybrid public-private funds revolve around access, liquidity, cost, growth potential and diversification.
Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. KraneShares offers innovative investment solutions tailored to three key pillars: China, Climate, and Uncorrelated Assets. Our team is determined to provide industry-leading, differentiated, and high-conviction investment strategies that offer access to key market trends. Our mission is to empower investors with the knowledge and tools necessary to capture the importance of these themes as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio.
Recommended For You
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|AGIX
|-
|-
|KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF