LRT Capital is an investment fund based in Austin, TX founded by Lukasz R. Tomicki. LRT employs a proprietary and systematic long-short investment strategy designed to minimize the risk of permanent capital loss. LRT is proud to offer investor friendly terms, high transparency, monthly liquidity, no lockups, and tax efficiency. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by LRT Capital, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use LRT Capital's official channels.