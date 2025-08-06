Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Helen I. Torley - President, CEO & Director
Nicole LaBrosse - Senior VP & CFO
Tram Bui - Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Conference Call Participants
Adam Ferrari - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Brendan Mychal Smith - TD Cowen, Research Division
Corinne Johnson - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Jason Nicholas Butler - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division
Michael Gennaro DiFiore - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Mitchell Swaroop Kapoor - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division
Sean M. Laaman - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Yijun Chen - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Kayla, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Halozyme Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Tram Bui, Halozyme's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.
Tram Bui
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to our second quarter 2025 financial and operating results conference call. In addition to the press release issued today after the market closed, you could find a supplementary slide presentation that will be referenced during today's call in the Investor Relations section of our website. Leading the call will be Dr. Helen Torley, Halozyme's President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an update on our business; and Nicole LaBrosse, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our financial results as well as our outlook.
We will be making forward-looking statements as outlined on Slide 2. I would also refer you to our SEC filings for a
- Read more current HALO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts