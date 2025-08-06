Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts

The New Analyst Showcase
Summary

  • In July, Seeking Alpha welcomed 44 new analysts. This article introduces them and showcases some of their top picks.
  • Analysts provided ratings from Strong Sell to Strong Buy, with detailed justifications based on market trends, company fundamentals, and sector-specific challenges.
  • Key investment theses include bearish views on Netflix, Wayfair, and Capri Holdings, while our analysts were bullish on Bristol Myers Squibb, Kohl's, UnitedHealth Group, and TSMC.
  • Join the conversation and share your thoughts on these new stock picks and the potential investment opportunities they present.
Happy business people celebrating and toasting with Champagne on a party.

Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

Showcase Intro

In July, we welcomed 44 new analysts who published their first-ever article on Seeking Alpha. In this article, our editors highlight some of the best ideas from these new analysts and introduce them.

The first ten introductions are

Every month, Seeking Alpha Editors write an article welcoming all of the analysts who published for the first time during the previous month. As an effort to help support our community in finding new analysts to follow and new ideas, this series covers details about new analysts' interests and experiences as well as a brief summary of their first article's thesis. Follow us for this New Analyst Showcase of the fresh perspectives joining our ranks.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

