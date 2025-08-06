Are Marketplaces Defensible In The Age Of AI Purchasing Agents?

Aug. 06, 2025 6:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
ARK Investment Management
5.79K Followers

Summary

  • AI purchasing agents are transforming how consumers interact with marketplaces.
  • Here we examine the rise of agentic commerce in the age of AI, the existential threat it poses to marketplaces, and the role that AI agents could play in helping them compete by optimizing prices, inventory, and delivery — the fundamental drivers of consumer choice.
  • Infused with information at the consumer level, AI agents become increasingly sophisticated and can contribute to online purchasing decisions in a way that not only reduces friction in the buying process but also tailors purchases and experiences to the individual.

Marketing concept with artificial intelligence, new market research paradigms, business development system with ai. Modern digital technology to sell with AI.

Marco Marca/iStock via Getty Images

By Nicholas Grous & Varshika Prasanna

Introduction

Throughout history, marketplaces have evolved with technology to reshape the way we acquire goods. The invention of currency, for example, addressed the inefficiencies of the barter system. Department stores standardized pricing and enhanced

This article was written by

ARK Investment Management
5.79K Followers
ARK Invest holds a precision lens on thematic investing. We focus on disruptive innovation and identify themes that will enhance productivity and create wealth. ARK seeks to research and invest in technologically enabled innovation that cuts across economic sectors and changes the way our world works. Our current themes include: Industrial Innovation, Web x.0, and the Genomic Revolution. Innovation is inevitable, and ultimately wins out in an equity market. Our research is made available on our website and we invite everyone to participate in our discussions around thematic investing in innovation. For more information please visit: https://ark-invest.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHOP--
Shopify Inc.
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
THNQ--
Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
LRNZ--
TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News