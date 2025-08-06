The past is often prologue, and history seldom simply repeats itself. The true test of an investment comes during adverse market conditions, and the economic and investing environment can change over extended periods of time. While many funds and individual companies
QYLD: Why The Options Strategy This Fund Uses May Fail Over The Next Decade
Summary
- I am downgrading the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF from 'Sell' to 'Strong Sell' due to its chronic underperformance vs. newer, more sophisticated covered-call ETFs like QQQI.
- QYLD's rigid at-the-money call strategy consistently limits upside and fails to boost income during volatile markets, resulting in weak total returns.
- Actively managed funds like QQQI adjust strike prices and buy out-of-the-money calls, capturing more upside and providing higher income and better capital preservation.
- For investors seeking stable income and solid returns, modern covered-call funds such as QQQI are a superior alternative to QYLD going forward.
