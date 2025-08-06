Super Micro Computer: Valuation Mirrors FY2026 Revenue Guidance
Summary
- I maintain my Strong Buy rating on SMCI despite the dual earnings miss, viewing the recent share price drop as a buying opportunity.
- The earnings miss was minor and temporary, with management citing resolved capital constraints and delayed revenue recognition from a major customer.
- SMCI's FY2026 sales guidance of $33 billion, driven by AI tailwinds and DCBBS innovation, signals robust growth and market expansion.
- Valuation remains extremely attractive with a forward P/S of 1 and P/E of 14.
