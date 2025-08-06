Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Call Participants
Erik Randerson - Vice President of Investor Relations
Jesse Timmermans - Chief Financial Officer
Michael Karanikolas - Co-Founder, Co-CEO & Chairman of the Board
Michael Mente - Co-Founder, Co-CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Anna A. Andreeva - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Ashley Anne Owens - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Dylan Douglas Carden - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Janet Joseph Kloppenburg - JJK Research Associates, Inc.
Janine Marie Hoffman Stichter - BTIG, LLC, Research Division
Jay Daniel Sole - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Matthew Butler Koranda - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division
Nathaniel Jay Feather - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Oliver Chen - TD Cowen, Research Division
Peter Clement McGoldrick - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Rakesh Babarbhai Patel - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Trevor Vincent Young - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Revolve's Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Erik Randerson, Vice President of Investor Relations at Revolve. Erik, you may begin.
Erik Randerson
Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss Revolve's Second Quarter 2025 Results.
Before we begin, I'd like to mention that we have posted a presentation containing Q2 2025 financial highlights to our Investor Relations website located at investors.revolve.com.
I'd also like to remind you that this conference call will include forward-looking statements including statements related to our future growth, our inventory balance, our key priorities and business initiatives, industry trends, the impact of tariffs and our mitigation efforts, our marketing events and their expected impact, our physical retail stores, and our outlook for net sales, gross margin, operating expenses
- Read more current RVLV analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts